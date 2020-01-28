Iran Parliament introduces motion to leave nuclear proliferation treaty

A motion for Iran to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was introduced in Iran's parliament on Tuesday, the parliament's news site ICANA reported.
The report did not say when parliament might vote on the motion. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest authority in the Islamic Republic, makes the final decisions regarding the country's nuclear policy.
