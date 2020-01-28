International

Iran Parliament introduces motion to leave nuclear proliferation treaty

In this June 7, 2017, file photo, police patrol outside Iran's parliament building after an assault by several attackers that was claimed by the Islamic State group, in Tehran, Iran.

In this June 7, 2017, file photo, police patrol outside Iran's parliament building after an assault by several attackers that was claimed by the Islamic State group, in Tehran, Iran.   | Photo Credit: AP

The report did not say when parliament might vote on the motion.

A motion for Iran to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was introduced in Iran's parliament on Tuesday, the parliament's news site ICANA reported.

The report did not say when parliament might vote on the motion. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest authority in the Islamic Republic, makes the final decisions regarding the country's nuclear policy.

