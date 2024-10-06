Iran oil minister visits key site after Israeli threats

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad visited an oil facility on Kharg Island on Sunday (October 6, 2024) amid growing concerns over potential Israeli air strikes targeting such vital sites.

The visit comes after an Israeli official said the country was "preparing a response" after Iran launched a barrage of missiles this week at Israel, its sworn enemy.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the 200 missiles were fired to avenge the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian general Abbas Nilforoushan in a September 27 strike on Beirut.

Mr. Paknejad arrived at the Kharg Island oil facilities in the morning and met with employees, his ministry's news agency, SHANA, reported.

"We are not afraid that our enemies will ignite a crisis, and visiting the region is a normal business trip," Mr. Paknejad said on state television.

Kharg Island, located on the Gulf, is home to Iran's largest crude oil export terminal.

During his visit, Mr. Paknejad also met with Mohammad Hossein Bargahi, the Guards' naval commander for the region, IRNA state news agency reported.

Mr. Paknejad hailed the Guards for "continuous efforts in maintaining the security" of Iranian oil platforms in the Gulf, the agency added.

Mr. Paknejad's visit follows Israel's announcement that it was preparing a response to Iran's missile attack on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) on its territory.

On Thursday (October 3, 2024), U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "in discussions" with Israel about possible strikes on oil facilities in Iran. Following the statement, oil prices surged.

But on Friday (October 4, 2024) Biden advised Israel against striking Iran's oil facilities, telling it to find "other alternatives".

Following the Israeli threats, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday (October 5, 2024) warned of "a proportional and similar reaction from Iran, and even stronger" should Israel strike Iran.

