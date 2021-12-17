Iran: no nuclear images for IAEA until curbs end

The comment came a day after Tehran and the IAEA said they had reached deal on replacing the cameras at the centrifuge making facility.

The UN atomic watchdog will not be able to examine camera images from a nuclear facility near Iran’s Karaj until sanctions are lifted, an Iranian official said on Thursday. The comment came a day after Tehran and the IAEA said they had reached deal on replacing the cameras at the facility which makes centrifuges.

Iran says the video surveillance cameras were damaged in a June attack that it blames on Israel. “The cameras will be installed in a way that they take images which will be stored in the cameras’ memory,” said Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran. “When they are full, the memory cards will be removed and placed under the joint control of Iran and the Agency,” he said. “In other words, the Agency will not have any access to the information before sanctions are lifted.”