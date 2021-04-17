Iran names suspect in Natanz attack, says he fled country

The report also aired what appeared to be an Interpol “red notice” seeking his arrest.

Iran state television has named a suspect in the attack that damaged centrifuges at its Natanz nuclear site and says he fled the country.

The report Saturday named the suspect as Reza Karimi.

It showed a passport-style photograph of a man it identified as Karimi.

The report also aired what appeared to be an Interpol “red notice” seeking his arrest. The arrest notice was not immediately accessible on Interpol's public-facing database. Interpol, based in Lyon, France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attack Sunday, suspected to have been carried out by Israel, has inflamed a shadow war between the two nations. Iran has begun enriching a small amount of uranium up to 60 per cent purity — its highest level ever — in response amid talks in Vienna aimed at saving its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.