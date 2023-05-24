ADVERTISEMENT

Iran names ambassador to Saudi after seven-year gap

May 24, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Tehran

Iran and Saudi Arabia held several rounds of dialogue in Iraq and Oman before signing the reconciliation agreement

AFP

Iran has named an ambassador to Saudi Arabia, state media reported on May 24, 2023, sealing a thaw in relations more than seven years after the regional rivals severed ties. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Iran has named an ambassador to Saudi Arabia, state media reported on May 24, sealing a thaw in relations more than seven years after the regional rivals severed ties.

The new envoy, Alireza Enayati, previously served as Iran's ambassador to Kuwait, assistant to the Foreign Minister and director general of Gulf affairs at the Foreign Ministry, the Iran Daily said.

There was no immediate confirmation of his appointment from the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic republic.

The Middle East heavyweights, after years of discord, signed a surprise reconciliation agreement in China on March 10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Arabia had severed relations with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in the second city of Mashhad were attacked during protests over the kingdom's execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

The two governments held several rounds of dialogue in Iraq and Oman before signing the reconciliation agreement.

They had backed opposing sides in conflict zones across the Middle East for years before mending fences.

In Yemen, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition in support of the internationally recognised government, while Iran backed the Huthi rebels who control the capital Sanaa and large areas of the north.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US