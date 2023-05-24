HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Iran names ambassador to Saudi after seven-year gap

Iran and Saudi Arabia held several rounds of dialogue in Iraq and Oman before signing the reconciliation agreement

May 24, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Tehran

AFP
Iran has named an ambassador to Saudi Arabia, state media reported on May 24, 2023, sealing a thaw in relations more than seven years after the regional rivals severed ties. File

Iran has named an ambassador to Saudi Arabia, state media reported on May 24, 2023, sealing a thaw in relations more than seven years after the regional rivals severed ties. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Iran has named an ambassador to Saudi Arabia, state media reported on May 24, sealing a thaw in relations more than seven years after the regional rivals severed ties.

The new envoy, Alireza Enayati, previously served as Iran's ambassador to Kuwait, assistant to the Foreign Minister and director general of Gulf affairs at the Foreign Ministry, the Iran Daily said.

There was no immediate confirmation of his appointment from the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic republic.

The Middle East heavyweights, after years of discord, signed a surprise reconciliation agreement in China on March 10.

Saudi Arabia had severed relations with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in the second city of Mashhad were attacked during protests over the kingdom's execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

The two governments held several rounds of dialogue in Iraq and Oman before signing the reconciliation agreement.

They had backed opposing sides in conflict zones across the Middle East for years before mending fences.

In Yemen, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition in support of the internationally recognised government, while Iran backed the Huthi rebels who control the capital Sanaa and large areas of the north.

Related Topics

World / Iran / Saudi Arabia

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.