Iran missile hits India-bound Israeli ship in Arabian Sea, says report

Screenshot taken on March 25, 2021 from the home page of the www.xtholdings.com shows a cargo ship. Picture for representation.

JERUSALEM

25 March 2021 22:24 IST

The Channel 12 news report said the ship, sailing from Tanzania to India, was able to continue its voyage.

A cargo ship owned by an Israeli company was damaged by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea earlier on March 25, Israel’s Channel 12 news reported on its website.

The report said the ship, sailing from Tanzania to India, was able to continue its voyage.

According to the report the ship is owned by XT Management, based in the port city of Haifa.

Advertising

Advertising

Reuters could not immediately confirm the incident or reach officials at the company for comment. A spokeswoman at Israel’s Foreign Ministry said they were checking the report.

In February, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for an explosion aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman.

The vehicle-carrier MV Helios Ray was hit between the night of February 25 and morning of February 26 by a blast above the water line that a U.S. official said ripped holes in both sides of its hull. An Israeli official said limpet mines were used.

Iran denied involvement at the time. “We strongly reject this accusation,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Tehran.