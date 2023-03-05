ADVERTISEMENT

Iran makes sweeping pledge of cooperation to IAEA before board meeting

March 05, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - Vienna

Iran is supposed to provide access to information, locations, and people, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said at Vienna airport soon after landing

Reuters

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi welcomes International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on March 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Iran has given sweeping assurances to the U.N. nuclear watchdog that it will finally assist a long-stalled investigation into uranium particles found at undeclared sites and even re-install removed monitoring equipment, the watchdog said on March 4.

The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran issued a joint statement on IAEA chief Rafael Grossi's return from a trip to Tehran just two days before a quarterly meeting of the agency's 35-nation Board of Governors.

The statement went into little detail but the possibility of a marked improvement in relations between the two is likely to stave off a Western push for another resolution ordering Iran to cooperate, diplomats said. Iran has, however, made similar promises before that have yielded little or nothing.

"Iran expressed its readiness to... provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues," the joint statement said. A confidential IAEA report to member states seen by Reuters said Mr. Grossi "looks forward to... prompt and full implementation of the joint statement".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran is supposed to provide access to information, locations, and people, Mr. Grossi told a news conference at Vienna airport soon after landing, suggesting a vast improvement after years of Iranian stonewalling.

Iran would also allow the re-installation of extra monitoring equipment that had been put in place under the 2015 nuclear deal, but then removed last year as the deal unravelled in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi, however, said Tehran had not agreed to give access to people.

"During the two days that Mr. Grossi was in Iran, the issue of access to individuals was never raised," Mr. Kamalvandi told state news agency IRNA, adding there also has been no deal regarding putting new cameras in Iran's nuclear facilities.

Follow-up talks in Iran between IAEA and Iranian officials aimed at hammering out the details would happen "very, very soon", Mr. Grossi said.

Asked if all that monitoring equipment would be re-installed, Mr. Grossi replied "Yes". When asked where it would be re-installed, however, he said only that it would be at a number of locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US