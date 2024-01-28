ADVERTISEMENT

Iran launches 3 satellites into space that are part of a Western-criticized program as tensions rise

January 28, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - JERUSALEM

Iran says it has successfully launched three satellites into space, the latest for a programme that the West says improves Tehran’s ballistic missiles

AP

This photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on Jan. 28, 2024, claims to show a satellite carrier is launched at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province. | Photo Credit: AP

Iran said it successfully launched three satellites into space on January 28, the latest for a programme that the West says improves Tehran's ballistic missiles.

The state-run IRNA news agency said the launch also saw the successful use of Iran's Simorgh rocket, which has had multiple failures in the past.

Footage released by Iranian state television showed a night time launch for the Simorgh rocket. An Associated Press analysis of the footage's details showed that it took place at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province.

State TV named the launched satellites Mahda, Kayhan-2 and Hatef-1. It described the Mahda as a research satellite, while the Kayhan and the Hatef were nanosatellites focused on global positioning and communication respectively.

There have been five failed launches in a row for the Simorgh program, another satellite-carrying rocket.

The United States has previously said Iran’s satellite launches defy a U.N. Security Council resolution and called on Tehran to undertake no activity involving ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. U.N. sanctions related to Iran’s ballistic missile programme expired last October.

The U.S. intelligence community’s 2023 worldwide threat assessment said the development of satellite launch vehicles “shortens the timeline” for Iran to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile because it uses similar technology.

The U.S. government did not immediately acknowledge the launch.

