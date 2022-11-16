Iran issues new death sentences as protests enter third month

November 16, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Paris

The unrest was fanned by fury over the brutal enforcement of a mandatory hijab for women, but has grown into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

AFP

This grab taken from a UGC video made available on the ESN platform on November 15, 2022, shows Iranian protesters blocking traffic in the northern city of Rasht as they chant “freedom” while removing a street sign. | Photo Credit: AFP

Iran issued a series of death sentences as women-led protests over Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a third month Wednesday, with clashes overnight leaving at least six people dead.

Street violence raged across Iran overnight as protests sparked by the September 16 death of Amini intensified on the anniversary of a lethal 2019 crackdown.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman of Kurdish origin, died in the custody of the notorious morality police after her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.

"We'll fight! We'll die! We'll take back Iran!" dozens of protesters could be heard chanting around a bonfire on a Tehran street, in a video published by the 1500tasvir social media monitor.

In widely shared video verified by AFP, security forces appear to open fire on dozens of commuters at a Tehran metro station, causing them to scramble and fall over each other on the platform.

Another verified video showed members of the security forces, including plainclothes officers, attacking women without hijab headscarves on an underground train.

Organisers of the protests have called for three days of actions to commemorate hundreds killed in the "Bloody Aban" -- or Bloody November -- demonstrations that erupted on November 15, 2019 after a shock decision to hike fuel prices.

Iran has struggled to contain the protests, which have seen women remove and burn their headscarves and face off with the security forces on the street.

It has shown no sign of abating despite the authorities' use of lethal force and a campaign of mass arrests that has snared academics, journalists and lawyers.

