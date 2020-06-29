Iran issues arrest warrant against Trump

Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining U.S. President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, a local prosecutor reportedly said on Monday.
Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Mr. Trump and more than 30 others whom Iran accuses of involvement in the Jan. 3 strike that killed Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad face “murder and terrorism charges,” the state-run IRNA news agency reported.
Mr. Alqasimehr did not identify anyone else sought other than Mr. Trump, but stressed that Iran would continue to pursue his prosecution even after his presidency ends.
Interpol, based in Lyon, France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mr. Alqasimehr also was quoted as saying that Iran requested a “red notice” be put out for Mr. Trump and the others, which represents the highest-level arrest request issued by Interpol. Local authorities generally make the arrests on behalf of the country that requests it. The notices cannot force countries to arrest or extradite suspects, but can put government leaders on the spot and limit suspects’ travel.
Brian Hook, U.S. special representative for Iran, dismissed the announcement during a news conference in Saudi Arabia on Monday. “It’s a propaganda stunt that no one takes seriously and makes the Iranians look foolish,” Mr. Hook said.
