Iran inspection agreement extended by one month: IAEA

24 May 2021 22:52 IST

The UN nuclear watchdog and Iran have agreed to extend an understanding to monitor Tehran’s activities by one month, the agency said on Monday, while talks in Vienna try to save the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The equipment and the verification and the monitoring activities that we agreed will continue as they are now for one month expiring on June 24th, 2021,” International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said.

Iran in late February limited the IAEA’s access to nuclear sites it has been monitoring as part of the 2015 landmark deal.

An agreement, reached on February 21 for a duration of three months, allowed some inspections to continue.

Mr. Grossi said that besides extending that understanding, Tehran had also agreed that information collected so far by agency equipment in Iran would not be erased. Current talks between world powers are aiming to bring the U.S. back into the deal.