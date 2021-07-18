Iran insists on prisoner swap with U.S.

Washington denies deal with Tehran, accuses it for impasse in nuclear talks

Iran insisted on Sunday that a prisoner swap deal has been agreed with the U.S., the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, a day after Washington denied such an agreement had been reached.

“’Outrageous’ = the U.S. denying simple fact that there IS an agreed deal on the matter of the detainees. Even on how to announce it,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet. “Humanitarian swap was agreed with U.S. & U.K. in Vienna-separate from JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) — on release of 10 prisoners on all sides. Iran is ready to proceed TODAY.”

The U.S. on Saturday accused Tehran of an “outrageous” effort to deflect blame for the impasse in the nuclear talks and denied that any deal had been reached on a prisoner swap.

On Saturday, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, said in a tweet that the U.S. and Britain must stop linking a humanitarian exchange with the nuclear talks.

The talks are aimed at reviving a 2015 deal between Iran and six major powers that curbed Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for a lifting of sanctions on Iran. Washington abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Both sides have been communicating on prisoner exchanges aimed at securing the release of Iranians held in U.S. jails over violations of U.S. sanctions, and of Americans jailed in Iran. Iran has arrested dozens of dual nationals in recent years, mostly on espionage charges.

The sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna adjourned on June 20. Iranian and Western officials have said that still significant gaps remain to be resolved.