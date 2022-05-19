Iran hostage taker kills three, takes own life in shooting rampage

The shooting rampage took place at the Ilam branch of the Mostazafan Foundation, a major conglomerate that manages the country’s mega-projects and businesses

A disgruntled employee of a huge Iranian foundation killed three of his colleagues before taking his own life in a workplace hostage drama on May 18, state media reported.

The hostage taker struck in the western city of Ilam in the city centre offices of the Foundation of the Oppressed, a massive holding company set up to manage the assets of the Shah's regime after their confiscation during the Islamic revolution of 1979.

The foundation has been under U.S. sanctions since November 2020.

"A 37-year-old employee of the Foundation of the Oppressed in Ilam, armed with a Kalashnikov rifle and two grenades, took staff hostage in one of the offices," the state broadcaster quoted provincial police commander Delavar Alqassi-Mehr as saying.

"He then started shooting and threw a grenade that instantly killed two women and a man, and wounded seven others," Mr. Alqassi-Mehr said.

"The assailant committed suicide after the police and security officers arrived at the scene and tightened the siege," he added, without identifying the hostage taker.

The police chief said four of the wounded were undergoing surgery for serious injuries.

He told state news agency IRNA that the hostage taker "had personal disputes with management".

In its sanctions listing, the U.S. Treasury Department described the Foundation of the Oppressed as "an immense conglomerate of some 160 holdings in key sectors of Iran's economy, including finance, energy, construction and mining."