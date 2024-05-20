GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Iran helicopter crash LIVE Updates: President Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister and others found dead at crash site

The chopper crashed in Jolfa in the mountainous northwestern region of the country on May 19. The incident happened as Raisi and others were travelling back from their visit to Iran’s border with Azerbaijan.

Updated - May 20, 2024 10:51 am IST

Published - May 20, 2024 09:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
This frame grab from video released by the Iranian Red Crescent on May 20, 2024 shows members of a search and rescue team in Iran's East Azerbaijan province where Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter was involved in "an accident".

This frame grab from video released by the Iranian Red Crescent on May 20, 2024 shows members of a search and rescue team in Iran's East Azerbaijan province where Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter was involved in "an accident". | Photo Credit: AFP

Rescuers on May 20 found a helicopter that was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and other officials that had apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran the day before, though “no sign of life” was detected, state media reported.

As the sun rose on Monday, rescuers saw the helicopter from a distance of some 2 kilometers (1.25 miles), the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, told state media. He did not elaborate and the officials had been missing at that point by over 12 hours.

The incident comes as Iran under Mr. Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel last month and has enriched uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

Iran has also faced years of mass protests against its Shia theocracy over an ailing economy and women’s rights — making the moment that much more sensitive for Tehran and the future of the country as the Israel-Hamas war inflames the wider Middle East.

Follow LIVE Updates here:
  • May 20, 2024 10:43
    PM Modi condoles President Ebrahim Raisi’s death

    “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” PM Modi tweeted.

  • May 20, 2024 10:11
    Iran’s president, foreign minister and others found dead at helicopter crash site

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash on May 20 after an hourslong search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, state media reported. Raisi was 63.

    The crash comes as the Middle East remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war, during which Raisi under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel just last month.

  • May 20, 2024 10:02
    What happens next if the President dies in Iran?

    Under the Iranian constitution, Iran’s vice first president takes over if the president dies with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s assent, and a new presidential election would be called within 50 days.

    First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber already had begun receiving calls from officials and foreign governments in Raisi’s absence, state media reported.

  • May 20, 2024 09:59
    China says it is deeply concerned about incident involving president of Iran

    China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it was deeply concerned about the crash of a helicopter carrying the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.

    A helicopter carrying Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on May 19 as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident.

  • May 20, 2024 09:53
    Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s president whose helicopter suffered a ‘hard landing’ in foggy weather?

    Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi has long been seen as a protégé to Iran’s supreme leader and a potential successor for his position within the country’s Shia theocracy.

    News of his helicopter making what state media described as a “hard landing” on May 19 immediately brought new attention to the leader, who already faces sanctions from the U.S. and other nations over his involvement in the mass execution of prisoners in 1988.

    Click here to read more...
  • May 20, 2024 09:34
    What we know about the crashed helicopter carrying Iran’s president?

    Rescuers on May 20 found a helicopter that was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and other officials that had apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran the day before, though “no sign of life” was detected, state media reported.

    Early on Monday morning, Turkish authorities released what they described as drone footage showing what appeared to be a fire in the wilderness that they “suspected to be wreckage of helicopter.”

    The coordinates listed in the footage put the fire some 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of the Azerbaijan-Iranian border on the side of a steep mountain.

