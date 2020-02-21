Iran Health Ministry confirms 13 more COVID-19 cases, two deaths

DUBAI

The total of cases in Iran now stands at 18, with four of those people having died

Iran confirmed 13 more new COVID-19 cases and two deaths among the group of new cases, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush said in a tweet on Friday.

The new cases comprised seven people diagnosed in Qom, four in Tehran and two in Gilan, Jahanpur said in the tweet.

