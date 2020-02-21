International

Iran Health Ministry confirms 13 more COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The total of cases in Iran now stands at 18, with four of those people having died

Iran confirmed 13 more new COVID-19 cases and two deaths among the group of new cases, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush said in a tweet on Friday.

The new cases comprised seven people diagnosed in Qom, four in Tehran and two in Gilan, Jahanpur said in the tweet.

The total of cases in Iran now stands at 18, with four of those people having died.

