ADVERTISEMENT

Iran has prepared response to any Israeli attack: media

Published - October 06, 2024 06:00 pm IST - Tehran, Iran

Iran prepares to respond to potential Israeli attack after missile strike, warning of strong counterattack if provoked

AFP

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs on October 6, 2024, in Beirut, Lebanon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iran has prepared a plan to respond to a possible Israeli attack following the Islamic Republic’s retaliatory missile strike against it last week, local media reported on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The plan for the necessary response to a possible action by the Zionists (Israel) has been fully prepared,” Tasnim news agency said, quoting “an informed source” in the armed forces.

Also Read: Middle East crisis LIVE: More Israeli troops deployed near Gaza ahead of October 7 anniversary

On Tuesday (October 1, 2024), the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired some 200 missiles at Israel in retaliation after the leaders of groups allied to Tehran were killed in attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pride and fear in Iran after missile attack on Israel

“If Israel takes action, there will be no doubt that an Iranian counterattack will be carried out,” said Tasnim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It added that Iran “has a list of many Israeli targets” and said Iran’s attack on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) “showed that we can level to the ground any place it desires”.

Tuesday’s (October 1, 2024) missile barrage, Iran’s second-ever direct attack on Israel, came after an Israeli air raid killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC top general Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also in retaliation for the killing of Palestinian group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran in an attack widely blamed on Israel.

Israel strikes Lebanon, hitting Beirut suburbs and the north

On Saturday (October 5, 2024), Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned of a “proportional and similar reaction from Iran, and even stronger” if Israel attacks.

On Sunday (October 6, 2024), Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad visited a key oil site in the Gulf, amid growing concerns over possible Israeli strikes on Iran’s oil facilities.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday (October 4, 2024) advised Israel against targeting oil sites in Iran, one of the world’s 10 largest oil producers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US