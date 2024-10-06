GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Iran has prepared response to any Israeli attack: media

Iran prepares to respond to potential Israeli attack after missile strike, warning of strong counterattack if provoked

Published - October 06, 2024 06:00 pm IST - Tehran, Iran

AFP
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs on October 6, 2024, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs on October 6, 2024, in Beirut, Lebanon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iran has prepared a plan to respond to a possible Israeli attack following the Islamic Republic’s retaliatory missile strike against it last week, local media reported on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

“The plan for the necessary response to a possible action by the Zionists (Israel) has been fully prepared,” Tasnim news agency said, quoting “an informed source” in the armed forces.

Also Read: Middle East crisis LIVE: More Israeli troops deployed near Gaza ahead of October 7 anniversary

On Tuesday (October 1, 2024), the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired some 200 missiles at Israel in retaliation after the leaders of groups allied to Tehran were killed in attacks.

Pride and fear in Iran after missile attack on Israel

“If Israel takes action, there will be no doubt that an Iranian counterattack will be carried out,” said Tasnim.

It added that Iran “has a list of many Israeli targets” and said Iran’s attack on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) “showed that we can level to the ground any place it desires”.

Tuesday’s (October 1, 2024) missile barrage, Iran’s second-ever direct attack on Israel, came after an Israeli air raid killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC top general Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut.

It was also in retaliation for the killing of Palestinian group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran in an attack widely blamed on Israel.

Israel strikes Lebanon, hitting Beirut suburbs and the north

On Saturday (October 5, 2024), Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned of a “proportional and similar reaction from Iran, and even stronger” if Israel attacks.

On Sunday (October 6, 2024), Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad visited a key oil site in the Gulf, amid growing concerns over possible Israeli strikes on Iran’s oil facilities.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday (October 4, 2024) advised Israel against targeting oil sites in Iran, one of the world’s 10 largest oil producers.

Published - October 06, 2024 06:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Iran / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / unrest, conflicts and war / armed conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.