Iran has prepared response to any Israeli attack: media

Iran has prepared a plan to respond to a possible Israeli attack following the Islamic Republic’s retaliatory missile strike against it last week, local media reported on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

“The plan for the necessary response to a possible action by the Zionists (Israel) has been fully prepared,” Tasnim news agency said, quoting “an informed source” in the armed forces.

Also Read: Middle East crisis LIVE: More Israeli troops deployed near Gaza ahead of October 7 anniversary

On Tuesday (October 1, 2024), the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired some 200 missiles at Israel in retaliation after the leaders of groups allied to Tehran were killed in attacks.

“If Israel takes action, there will be no doubt that an Iranian counterattack will be carried out,” said Tasnim.

It added that Iran “has a list of many Israeli targets” and said Iran’s attack on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) “showed that we can level to the ground any place it desires”.

Tuesday’s (October 1, 2024) missile barrage, Iran’s second-ever direct attack on Israel, came after an Israeli air raid killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC top general Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut.

It was also in retaliation for the killing of Palestinian group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran in an attack widely blamed on Israel.

On Saturday (October 5, 2024), Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned of a “proportional and similar reaction from Iran, and even stronger” if Israel attacks.

On Sunday (October 6, 2024), Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad visited a key oil site in the Gulf, amid growing concerns over possible Israeli strikes on Iran’s oil facilities.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday (October 4, 2024) advised Israel against targeting oil sites in Iran, one of the world’s 10 largest oil producers.