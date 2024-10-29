GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Iran Guards chief warns Israel of 'bitter consequences' after attack: Media reports

Iran warns Israel of “bitter consequences” after air raids on military sites, vows firm response to aggression

Published - October 29, 2024 09:43 am IST - Tehran

AFP
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami. File

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami. File | Photo Credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

The top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned Israel it would face "bitter consequences" after its attack on Iranian military sites, local media said on Monday (October 28, 2024).

Guards chief Hossein Salami, quoted by Tasnim news agency, said Israel had "failed to achieve its ominous goals" with its air raids on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

Israel struck military sites in response to Tehran's October 1 missile attack, itself retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

Also Read: Israel strikes on Iran Oct 27 highlights: Four Iranian soldiers killed by Israeli airstrikes; Hezbollah launches drone strike at Israeli airbase

Mr. Salami said the Israeli attack was a sign of "miscalculation and helplessness" as Israel battles Tehran-aligned militants in Gaza and Lebanon.

"Its bitter consequences will be unimaginable" for Israel, Mr. Salami warned according to Tasnim.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday (October 29., 2024) that Tehran would “respond firmly and effectively” to deadly Israeli strikes on military sites over the weekend.

“We are using all available means to respond firmly and effectively to the aggression of the Zionist regime,” Mr. Baghaei told a regular news conference.

“The nature of our response will depend on the nature of the attack.”

Iranian media have played down the severity of the Israeli operation, signalling what analysts say is the Islamic republic's reluctance to escalate further.

Israel launches retaliatory strikes on military targets in Iran

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday (October 27, 2024) said that Israel's attack which killed four soldiers "should neither be exaggerated nor minimised".

He described it as a "miscalculation" on Israel's part.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said: "We do not seek war but we will defend the rights of our nation and country."

Iran "will give an appropriate response to the aggression of the Zionist regime," Mr. Pezeshkian added.

Also on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated Iran's "right to respond", also saying that Tehran had "received indications" hours before Israel's attack.

U.S. news website Axios on Saturday (October 26, 2024) said Israel has "sent a message to Iran" ahead of its attack and warned it "against a response".

Published - October 29, 2024 09:43 am IST

Iran / Israel / war / Israel-Palestine Conflict / armed conflict / unrest, conflicts and war

