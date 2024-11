Iran's foreign ministry on Saturday described as "totally unfounded" U.S. accusations of a plot by Tehran to assassinate president-elect Donald Trump.

The foreign ministry "rejects allegations that Iran is implicated in an assassination attempt targeting former or current American officials," spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement after U.S. prosecutors announced charges over the alleged plot.

