International

Iran foreign minister says plane crash protests due to lies

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addresses during Raisina Dialogue 2020, in New Delhi.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addresses during Raisina Dialogue 2020, in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Wednesday that protests erupted in Iran this month because people were “lied to” about the cause of a commercial plane crash.

The foreign minister, Javad Zarif, was speaking at a global leadership conference in the Indian capital.

Iran said Tuesday that authorities have made arrests in the accidental shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger plane, which killed all 176 people on board.

The January 8 incident set off protests in the country demanding accountability after officials initially concealed the cause of the crash.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Iran
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 1:59:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/iran-foreign-minister-says-plane-crash-protests-due-to-lies/article30572704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY