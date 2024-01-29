GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Iran executes four people it says are linked to Israeli intelligence: State media

January 29, 2024 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - DUBAI

Reuters
The Iranian flag. File

The Iranian flag. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Iran carried out the death sentences of four people on January 29 that it says were linked to an Israeli intelligence operation, after the country’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal, Iranian state media reported.

The defendants were accused of illegally entering Iranian territory from Iraq's Kurdistan region to carry out a bombing operation in an Isfahan-based factory producing equipment for Iran's Ministry of Defence. Their operation was meant to take place in the summer of 2022 on behalf of Israel's Mossad and was averted by Iranian intelligence, according to the reports.

Iran and Israel are long time foes and are currently locked in a row over Iran's nuclear programme. Israel accuses Iran of backing militant attacks against it, while Iran says Israel has carried out a number of killings of Iranian officials and scientists. Israel does not confirm nor deny such actions.

Iran / Israel

