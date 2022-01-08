Iran displays missiles amid nuclear talks

Dubai

08 January 2022 06:27 IST

Missiles have official ranges of up to 1,000 km

Iran displayed three ballistic missiles at an outdoor prayer esplanade in central Tehran on Friday as talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers flounder.

The missiles — known as Dezful, Qiam and Zolfaghar — have official ranges of up to 1,000 km and are already-known models, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said.

Diplomats from countries that remain in the 2015 nuclear deal — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — are working with Tehran to revive the accord, which had sought to limit Iran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting of sanctions. American diplomats are present at the nuclear talks in Vienna but they are not in direct talks with Iranians.

