International

Iran COVID-19 deaths cross 10,000 mark

AFP 25 June 2020 23:45 IST
Updated: 25 June 2020 23:45 IST

Iran on Thursday announced 134 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the overall toll in the country past 10,000. Tehran has struggled to contain the spread of the virus since it reported its first cases in Qom in February. “We lost 134 of our compatriots in the past 24 hours and the total number of victims is 10,130,” said Health Ministry.

