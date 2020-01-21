International

Iran confirms two missiles downed Ukraine airliner

View of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, on January 8, 2020.

View of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, on January 8, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Revolutionary Guards' aerospace commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh accepted full responsibility, but said the missile operator who opened fire had been acting independently.

Iran’s civil aviation authority confirmed that two missiles were fired at a Ukrainian passenger plane Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport on January 8, in a preliminary report posted on its website late Monday.

“Investigators... discovered that two Tor-M1 missiles... were fired at the aircraft,” it said, adding that an investigation was ongoing to assess the bearing their impact had on the accident.

The statement confirms a report in The New York Times which included video footage appearing to show two projectiles being fired at the airliner.

The Tor-M1 is a short-range surface-to-air missile developed by the former Soviet Union that are designed to target aircraft or cruise missiles.

The Kiev-bound Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down in a catastrophic error shortly after takeoff from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran had for days denied claims based on U.S. intelligence reports that the Boeing 737 operating Flight PS752 had been shot down, before eventually coming clean.

