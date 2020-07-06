International

Iran confirms significant damage at nuclear complex

An accident at a nuclear complex in Iran caused significant damage and could slow the production of centrifuges used to enrich uranium, the country’s atomic energy spokesman said.

The incident happened on Thursday at a warehouse under construction at the Natanz complex in central Iran, but caused no casualties or radioactive pollution, according to the Islamic republic’s nuclear body.

Security officials called it an accident. “There were no victims... but the damage is significant on a financial level,” Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday.

“In the medium term, this accident could slow down the development and production” of advanced centrifuges, he said. Natanz is one of Iran’s main uranium enrichment plants.

