ADVERTISEMENT

Iran condemns Canada's listing of Revolutionary Guards as terrorist group

Published - June 20, 2024 11:51 am IST - DUBAI

“Canada’s action will not have any effect on the Revolutionary Guards’ legitimate and deterrent power,” said the Iranian Foreign Ministry

Reuters

File picture of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) force attending a rally in Tehran, Iran | Photo Credit: via Reuters

Iran condemned Canada's listing of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation as "an unwise and unconventional politically-motivated step," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran rebukes G7 statement over its nuclear programme escalation

"Canada's action will not have any effect on the Revolutionary Guards' legitimate and deterrent power," Mr. Kanaani said, adding that Tehran reserves the right to respond accordingly to the listing.

ALSO READ | Esmail Qaani: Commander of the ‘Axis’

On Wednesday, Ottawa listed the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, a step that could lead to the investigation of former senior Iranian officials now living in Canada.

Iran’s imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi sentenced to another year in prison

The United States took a similar step in 2019 against the Revolutionary Guards, which Western nations accuse of carrying out a global terrorist campaign.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tehran rejects such claims, saying that the elite force is a sovereign institution responsible for safeguarding national security.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US