GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Iran condemns Canada's listing of Revolutionary Guards as terrorist group

“Canada’s action will not have any effect on the Revolutionary Guards’ legitimate and deterrent power,” said the Iranian Foreign Ministry

Published - June 20, 2024 11:51 am IST - DUBAI

Reuters
File picture of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) force attending a rally in Tehran, Iran

File picture of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) force attending a rally in Tehran, Iran | Photo Credit: via Reuters

Iran condemned Canada's listing of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation as "an unwise and unconventional politically-motivated step," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency on Thursday.

Iran rebukes G7 statement over its nuclear programme escalation

"Canada's action will not have any effect on the Revolutionary Guards' legitimate and deterrent power," Mr. Kanaani said, adding that Tehran reserves the right to respond accordingly to the listing.

ALSO READ | Esmail Qaani: Commander of the ‘Axis’

On Wednesday, Ottawa listed the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, a step that could lead to the investigation of former senior Iranian officials now living in Canada.

Iran’s imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi sentenced to another year in prison

The United States took a similar step in 2019 against the Revolutionary Guards, which Western nations accuse of carrying out a global terrorist campaign.

Tehran rejects such claims, saying that the elite force is a sovereign institution responsible for safeguarding national security.

Related Topics

Iran / Canada / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.