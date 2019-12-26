Iran clamps down on Net ahead of commemorations

A wave of Internet outages was imposed in Iran on Wednesday, ILNA news agency reported, a day before commemorations called for on social media for those killed in unrest last month.

The cut came on the orders of security bodies, the news agency said, citing what it called an informed source at Iran’s Information and Communications Technology Ministry.

“This restriction on Internet access solely includes international traffic of mobile phone lines,” the source was quoted as saying. It also excluded what the source called “internal traffic”, indicating only domestic websites would be accessible.

The outages come ahead of planned commemorations for people killed in street violence that erupted last month during demonstrations against fuel price hikes. At the time, authorities imposed a week-long Internet blackout as police stations were attacked, shops looted and banks and petrol stations torched.

Officials in Iran have yet to issue an overall death toll for the unrest, but human rights group Amnesty International has put the number at more than 300.