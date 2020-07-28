Iran blasts replica of aircraft carrier amid tensions with U.S.

TEHRAN

28 July 2020 22:08 IST

Revolutionary Guard launches drill in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter targeting a replica aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state television reported on Tuesday, an exercise aimed at “threatening” the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The drill, in a waterway through which 20% of all traded oil passes, underlines the lingering threat of military conflict between Iran and the U.S. after last summer saw a series of incidents targeting oil tankers in the region. In January, a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad and Tehran responded by firing ballistic missiles targeting American forces in Iraq.

Iranian commandos fast-roped down from a helicopter onto the replica in the footage aired on Tuesday from the exercise called “Great Prophet 14.”

Advertising

Advertising

Iranian troops also fired anti-aircraft batteries at a drone target in the exercise from a location that state television described as being near the port city of Bandar Abbas.

Troops also fired missiles from trucks on land and fast boats at sea.

The Guard will use “long-range ballistic missiles with the ability to hit far-reaching aggressor floating targets” during the drill, said Abbas Nilforoushan, the Guard’s deputy commander for operations, according to Guard website sepahnews.com.