ADVERTISEMENT

Iran blames Israel for drone attack, threatens retaliation

February 02, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - DUBAI (United Arab Emirates)

“Early investigations suggest that the Israeli regime was responsible for this attempted act of aggression,” a letter signed by Iranian ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said.

AP

This image grab taken from a UGC video posted on January 29, 2023, reportedly shows an explosion in Iran’s Isfahan province. | Photo Credit: AFP

Iran on February 2 formally blamed Israel for a drone attack that targeted a military workshop in its central city of Isfahan over the weekend, warning it “reserves its legitimate and inherent right” to retaliate.

Iran's mission to the United Nations, in a letter it published on its website, attributed the attack on late Saturday to Israel.

Israeli airstrike targets Hamas site in Gaza after rocket fired

“Early investigations suggest that the Israeli regime was responsible for this attempted act of aggression,” the letter signed by Iranian ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Israeli officials declined to comment. However, Israel has carried out a series of attacks targeting Iran's nuclear programme and other sites since the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Details on the Isfahan attack, which happened around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday, still remain scarce days after the assault. A Defence Ministry statement described three drones being launched at the facility, with two of them successfully shot down. A third apparently made it through to strike the building, causing “minor damage” to its roof and wounding no one, the Ministry said.

The state-run IRNA news agency later described the drones as “quadcopters equipped with bomblets.” Quadcopters, which get their name from having four rotors, typically operate from short ranges by remote control. Iranian state television later aired footage of debris from the drones, which resembled commercially available quadcopters. It remains unclear what the workshop produced.

Mr. Iravani's letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council warned Tehran could respond to the attack.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its legitimate and inherent right...to defend its national security and respond resolutely to any threats or wrongful actions by the Israeli regime, wherever and whenever deemed necessary,” the letter read.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US