Iran bans intercity travel amid fears of second wave of coronavirus

A Revolutionary Guard member takes part in disinfecting the city to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in downtown Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

A Revolutionary Guard member takes part in disinfecting the city to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in downtown Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Iran is West Asia’s worst-hit country in the coronavirus outbreak.

Iran started an intercity travel ban on Thursday, an Iranian official said in a televised news conference, amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the West Asia’s worst-hit country.

Also read | A crisis-hit Iran at the crossroads

“Those who have travelled for the Iranian New Year holidays should immediately return to their cities without making any stop in the cities on their way back home,” said Hossein Zolfaghari, a member of Iran's national headquarters for fighting the coronavirus.

“The closure of universities and schools as well as suspension of gatherings has been extended,” he said, adding that violators of the measures will face legal consequences.

