Iran bans 12 actors from work over hijab violations: Minister

“Those who do not follow the law, will not be allowed to work,” Iran’s Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili said

October 25, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Tehran

AFP
Mahsa Amini’s death triggered months-long demonstrations which the authorities labelled as “riots” fomented by foreign governments. A placard with a picture of Iran’s Mahsa Amini during a protest in Germany, on September 28, 2022. File | Photo Credit: AP

Iranian authorities have banned a dozen women actors from working for failing to observe the Islamic republic's strict dress code which includes mandatory headscarves, an official said on October 25.

"Those who do not follow the law, will not be allowed to work," Iran's Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting.

On October 24, Iranian media reported that a dozen actresses who were found to be violating the hijab law — among them Taraneh Alidoosti, Katayoun Riahi and Fatemeh Motamed-Aria — "will not be allowed to play roles in movies".

ALSO READ
Iran journalists who covered Amini’s death get jail sentences

Alidoosti and Riahi were among the public figures who were briefly detained during last year's widespread protests over the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini.

Amini had previously been arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.

Her death triggered months-long demonstrations which the authorities labelled as "riots" fomented by foreign governments.

Since last year's mass protests, women have been increasingly flouting the dress code which requires head coverings and modest clothes.

ALSO READ
UN demands Iran drop 'demeaning' new hijab law

Covering the neck and head has been compulsory for women since 1983, following Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution.

Iran has stepped up measures over the past few months against women and businesses who breach the hijab rules.

In September, lawmakers voted in favour of toughening the penalties, which include jail sentences of up to 10 years, for women who violate the dress code.

