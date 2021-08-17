International

Iran appoints new Navy Chief

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. File Photo   | Photo Credit: AP

Iran’s top leader appointed a new Chief for the country’s navy, state media reported on August 17.

The official IRNA news agency said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Adm. Shahram Irani as the new Navy Chief under the country's Army. Adm. Irani was working as a senior army officer so far. He became the successor of Adm. Hossein Khanzadi, who held the post since 2017.

In his decree, Mr. Khamenei urged Adm. Irani to improve the navy. No reason was given for the replacement.

Iran’s navy, under the Army, is mainly in charge of operation in Sea of Oman and in international waters.

The paramilitary Revolutionary Guard oversees a separate navy in the Persian Gulf. The U.S. Navy occasionally complains about harassment by the Guard’s gunboats.


