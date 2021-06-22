Iran accuses U.S. of meddling for criticising election

A U.S. State Department spokesman said on Monday the United States viewed the process that made Ebrahim Raisi Iran's president-elect as ‘pretty manufactured’

Iran accused the United States onTuesday of interference for saying its election was neither freenor fair as political factions traded blame for the record lowturnout and high number of invalid ballots.

Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge who is under U.S. sanctions,secured victory as expected on Saturday in an election marked byvoter apathy over economic hardships and politicalrestrictions.

A U.S. State Department spokesman said on Monday the UnitedStates viewed the process that made Raisi Iran's president-electas "pretty manufactured", reiterating the U.S. view that theelection was neither free nor fair.

Tehran rejected the criticism.

"We consider this statement as interference in our domesticaffairs, contrary to international law and reject it," Iraniangovernment spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted by state media assaying. Washington did not have the authority to express viewson elections in other countries, he said.

On Monday, some 150 former United Nations officials andinternational human rights and legal experts called in a letterfor an international commission of inquiry into theextrajudicial killing of thousands of Iranian politicalprisoners in 1988 in which Raisi is accused of involvement.

When asked about allegations that he was involved in thekillings, Raisi told reporters: "If a judge, a prosecutor hasdefended the security of the people, he should be praised ... Iam proud to have defended human rights in every position I haveheld so far."

More than half of eligible voters were too dissatisfied tovote in the Friday election or appeared to have heeded calls bydissidents at home and abroad to boycott the election.

Turnout in the four-man race was at a record low of around48.8% and there were 3.7 million invalid ballots - an all-timehigh - thought to be mostly blank or protest votes.

The hardline daily Kayhan said the lowest turnout inpresidential elections in four decades was due to Iran'seconomic woes, which it blamed mostly on the government ofoutgoing pragmatic President Hassan Rouhani.

"It can be said without a doubt that the many livelihoodproblems and back-breaking pressures imposed on people by thegovernment over the past eight years have been one of the mainreasons for the falling rate of participation," Kayhan said in acomment.

Iran is seeking to salvage a 2015 international agreementover the scope of its nuclear programme and be rid of punishingU.S. sanctions that have crippled its economy.

A hardline election body had barred prominent moderates andconservatives from running in the election, which the moderateJomhouri-ye Eslami newspaper said was the main reason people didnot vote.

"Although one cannot ignore economic difficulties,limitations on people's choices were more important," it said."Popular support for the system is in danger of diminishing...(through) people's non-participation and invalid votes."