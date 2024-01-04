ADVERTISEMENT

At least one dead in Iowa school shooting: Report

January 04, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

The shooting took place at Perry High School on what was to be the first day of the spring semester, according to the school district’s calendar

Reuters

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) | Photo Credit: AP

At least one person was killed and several others were wounded on January 4 morning in a shooting at an Iowa high school, ABC News reported, citing law enforcement officials briefed on the situation.

The shooting took place at Perry High School on what was to be the first day of the spring semester, according to the school district’s calendar. Perry, a town of about 7,900, is about 64 km northwest of Des Moines, the state’s capital city.

The scene was “secured” as of 9:30 a.m. local time (1530 GMT), ABC reported, citing Dallas County officials. Police were expected to deliver a news briefing at 10 a.m. (1600 GMT).

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had been scheduled to hold a rally in Perry but changed the event to an in-person prayer after reports of the shooting, a campaign spokesperson said.

Iowa will hold the first state-wide contest for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in 11 days.

