GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least one dead in Iowa school shooting: Report

The shooting took place at Perry High School on what was to be the first day of the spring semester, according to the school district’s calendar

January 04, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

Reuters
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) | Photo Credit: AP

At least one person was killed and several others were wounded on January 4 morning in a shooting at an Iowa high school, ABC News reported, citing law enforcement officials briefed on the situation.

The shooting took place at Perry High School on what was to be the first day of the spring semester, according to the school district’s calendar. Perry, a town of about 7,900, is about 64 km northwest of Des Moines, the state’s capital city.

The scene was “secured” as of 9:30 a.m. local time (1530 GMT), ABC reported, citing Dallas County officials. Police were expected to deliver a news briefing at 10 a.m. (1600 GMT).

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had been scheduled to hold a rally in Perry but changed the event to an in-person prayer after reports of the shooting, a campaign spokesperson said.

Iowa will hold the first state-wide contest for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in 11 days.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.