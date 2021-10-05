Interpol launches online cyber security awareness campaign

The campaign, from October 4 to 22, will be run primarily through social media.

The Interpol has launched an online campaign to apprise people of major cyber threats in order to help them protect their computer systems, networks and personal information from cyber criminals.

“Whether it’s in a business or personal setting, Interpol wants you to remember that cybercrime is often just a single click, tap or swipe away,” it said.

The three-week awareness campaign, from October 4 to 22, will be run primarily through social media. “It will highlight the top threats identified by Interpol's Cybercrime Programme, based on the data collected from member-countries, private-sector partners under the Gateway framework, national cybersecurity agencies and online information-sharing groups,” said the Interpol.

The campaign will also be based on the inputs provided by the Interpol's Financial Crime Unit and Global Financial Crime Task Force. It will focus on ransomware, online scams and phishing, business email compromise, and basic cyber hygiene.

“Joining the campaign are authorities in more than 70 member-countries. A number of private-sector partners, international organisations such as UNODC and World Economic Forum, and non-profits are also supporting the campaign by sharing information on recent cases, as well as on tools available to help members of public protect their systems from this threat,” it said.

Craig Jones, Interpol's director of Cybercrime, said: “We click, tap or swipe hundreds of times a day, often automatically. This campaign seeks to remind the public that we should pay attention to all our actions online, even just one click. Remaining vigilant is the best way to prevent cybercrime and keep our cyberspace safe.”