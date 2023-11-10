HamberMenu
Internet collapses in war-torn Yemen after recent attacks by Houthi rebels targeting Israel, U.S.

The Houthis and Yemen telecommunication officials did not immediately acknowledge the outage.

November 10, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - DUBAI (United Arab Emirates)

AP
A view of the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen. (File photo used for representational purpose only.)

A view of the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen. (File photo used for representational purpose only.) | Photo Credit: Reuters

“Internet access across the war-torn nation of Yemen collapsed on November 10 without explanation,” web monitors said.

The outage began early on November 10 around 0000 GMT and saw all traffic halt at YemenNet, the country's main provider to some 10 million users which is now controlled by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Both NetBlocks, a group tracking internet outages, and the internet services company CloudFlare reported the outage. The two did not offer a cause for the outage. “Data shows that the issue has impacted connectivity at a national level as well,” CloudFlare said.

Explained | What are the latest developments in Yemen?

The Houthis and Yemen telecommunication officials did not immediately acknowledge the outage. A previous outage occurred in January 2022 when the Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis in Yemen bombed a telecommunications building in the Red City port city of Hodeida. There was no immediate word of a similar attack.

The undersea FALCON cable carries internet into Yemen through the Hodeida port along the Red Sea for TeleYemen. The FALCON cable has another landing in Yemen’s far eastern port of Ghaydah as well, but the majority of Yemen’s population lives in its west along the Red Sea.

GCX, the company that operates the cable, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The outage came after a series of recent drone and missile attacks by the Houthis targeting Israel amid its campaign of airstrikes and a ground offensive targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip. That includes a claimed strike on Thursday again targeting the Israeli port city Eilat on the Red Sea. Meanwhile, the Houthis also shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone this week as well with a surface-to-air missile, part of a wide series of attacks in the Mideast raising concerns about a regional war breaking out.

Yemen’s conflict began in 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the country’s north. The internationally recognised government fled to the south and then into exile in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi takeover prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene months later and the conflict turned into a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, with the U.S. long involved on the periphery, providing intelligence assistance to the kingdom.

The long road to finding true peace in Yemen

However, international criticism over Saudi airstrikes killing civilians saw the U.S. pull back its support. But the U.S. is suspected of still carrying out drone strikes targeting suspected members of Yemen’s local al-Qaida branch.

The war has killed more than 1,50,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters, killing tens of thousands more. A cease-fire that expired last October largely has held in the time since, though the Houthis are believed to be slowly stepping up their attacks as a permanent peace has yet to be reached.

