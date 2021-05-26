Dissolution of House of Representatives ‘internal’ issue of Nepal: India

New Delhi

26 May 2021 12:47 IST

‘We view these as internal matters of Nepal to be dealt by them under their own domestic framework and democratic processes,’ said Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The dissolution of the House of Representatives, the Lower House of the Nepalese Parliament is an “internal” issue of Nepal, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday. This is the first official remark from India after Nepal’s President Bidhya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House during Saturday night.

“We have taken note of the recent political developments in Nepal. We view these as internal matters of Nepal to be dealt by them under their own domestic framework and democratic processes,” said Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the MEA.

The dissolution helped Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli firm up his position as the caretaker Prime Minister after the President opted not to try a floor test of a combine led by Sher Bahadur Deuba of main Opposition Nepali Congress (NC). The move was criticised by opponents of Mr. Oli who accused India of extending tacit support to the Nepalese leader. Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal alleged that the Opposition’s bid for power could not succeed as Madhesi leader Mahant Thakur was persuaded by India to keep the Madhesi block of MPs away from Mr. Deuba’s alliance.

Advertising

Advertising

Nepal’s political scenario has been precarious over the last several months as Mr. Oli battled his rivals inside the erstwhile ruling Nepal Communist Party. He advised the dissolution of the House of Representatives on December 20, 2020 which led to an open revolt by the rival section led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Mr. Nepal. The Supreme Court of Nepal finally intervened and ordered Mr. Oli and Mr. Prachanda to revive their original parties which were merged in 2018 to form the NCP - CPN-UML and the Communist Party of Nepal-Centre.

The situation, however, was advantageous to Mr. Oli as he continued to dominate with a bulk of the MPs belonging to the CPN-UML. The challengers finally won a victory on May 10 when they defeated Mr. Oli in a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives. The latest dissolution, the second in five months, has once again given the upper hand to Mr. Oli who has promised election in November. His challengers like Mr. Nepal maintain the election is unlikely to be on time because of the pandemic raging in Nepal.

“As a neighbour and friend, India remains unwavering in its support for Nepal and its people on their journey toward progress, peace, stability and development,” said Mr. Bagchi clarifying the Indian position on the unfolding developments. The Supreme Court of Nepal will hear writ petitions against the dissolution of the House of Representatives, on May 27 and 28 when the Opposition will challenge the legality of the decision taken by the President and the Prime Minister.