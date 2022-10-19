‘Intensive negotiations’ under way with India but no Deepavali deal, says U.K.

Two countries are still on track for a good deal, says British foreign affairs spokesperson

Sriram Lakshman
October 19, 2022 22:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The British side of the talks is being led by Secretary of State for International Trade Kemi Badenoch and her team at the Department for International Trade | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

India and the U.K. are engaged in  “intensive negotiations” to conclude a trade deal, a foreign affairs spokesperson for the British government said on Wednesday.

An India-U.K. trade deal is not expected by Deepavali on Monday — a deadline that the sides were working towards.

“We are currently not expecting to have a final deal by the end of Diwali, which the International Trade Secretary [Kemi Badenoch] set out herself last week,” the spokesperson said at a briefing for the foreign press on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments two weeks ago by British Home Secretary Suella Braverman that she had “some reservations” about the trade deal as Indians were the largest group of visa overstayers in the U.K. (mobility of professionals is usually a core topic for India across trade deals) had not gone down well with India.

The British side of the talks is being led by Ms. Badenoch and her team at the Department for International Trade ( DIT ). However, British Prime Minister Liz Truss “undermined the negotiations by regularly messaging” Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, an October 14 report in The Times said, claiming that this hurry to get the deal done by Deepavali had given the Indian side an advantage.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Nevertheless, the British government said on Wednesday that the countries were still on track for a good deal.

“But we still fully expect to get a good and comprehensive free trade deal with India that fully benefits both sides,” the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

As of this writing, the Guardian reported that Ms Braverman was no longer in her post, Wednesday afternoon. Details are still emerging.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app