March 09, 2022 12:10 IST

The ‘Museum of the Future’ is located in Dubai and is touted as the ‘world’s most beautiful building’. It is located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the city’s main highway. The museum is a seven-story hollow elliptical structure. Its facade is made out of stainless steel and covered with Arabic calligraphy quotes.

According to the museum’s curators, the circular structure represents humanity. While the green mound represents the earth, the void refers to the unknown future. It was designed by architect Shaun Killa of Killa Design and engineered by Buro Happold engineering consultancy.

The structure opens a new path away from the high-rise buildings that dominate Dubai’s skyline.