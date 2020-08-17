Influenza vaccine firms make record number of doses

Global influenza vaccine makers have produced a record number of doses for the coming flu season, as authorities try to ease the burden on hospitals ahead of an expected COVID-19 resurgence.
In the U.S., pharmaceutical companies plan to make around 196 million doses to serve the population of 330 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is up from 175 million last year, an 11% increase.
Major pharmacy chain CVS, which administers flu vaccines without prescription, is ordering 18 million doses, double the amount in 2019. Vaccine maker Seqirus plans to increase production by roughly 15% in the U.S. — from 52 million to 60 million doses, as does Sanofi — from 70 to 80 million. “There’s been a huge demand from our customers from the healthcare system,” said Sanofi’s Michael Greenberg, regional medical head for vaccines in North America.
Sanofi, Seqirus and GSK are the three biggest companies in the market. Sanofi shipped its first batches on July 22, three weeks earlier than in 2019. The CDC estimates flu killed between 24,000 and 62,000 last year.
Widespread flu vaccination could thus help free up hospital beds, a vital public health measure to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
