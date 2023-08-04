ADVERTISEMENT

Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial

August 04, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - BUCHAREST, Romania

Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has won his appeal to be released from house arrest

AP

Andrew Tate chats with his lawyer after he appeared in front of a judge at the Bucharest Courthouse, in Bucharest, Romania, July 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on August 4 to be released from house arrest, his spokesperson said.

But Tate won't be able to leave the country.

The decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal comes after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old Tate in June along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women in the same case. All four were arrested in late December near Bucharest and have denied the allegations against them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case

The court’s decision says all four defendants will be subjected to geographical restrictions limiting them to the territories of Bucharest Municipality and the nearby Ilfov County unless they get prior approval from a judge.

“After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home. After 15 million euro of asset seizures. After an indi(c)tement based on nothing. The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial. I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania,” a post on Andrew Tate's Twitter read after Friday’s ruling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US