Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial

Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has won his appeal to be released from house arrest

August 04, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - BUCHAREST, Romania

AP
Andrew Tate chats with his lawyer after he appeared in front of a judge at the Bucharest Courthouse, in Bucharest, Romania, July 17, 2023.

Andrew Tate chats with his lawyer after he appeared in front of a judge at the Bucharest Courthouse, in Bucharest, Romania, July 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on August 4 to be released from house arrest, his spokesperson said.

But Tate won't be able to leave the country.

The decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal comes after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old Tate in June along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women in the same case. All four were arrested in late December near Bucharest and have denied the allegations against them.

The court’s decision says all four defendants will be subjected to geographical restrictions limiting them to the territories of Bucharest Municipality and the nearby Ilfov County unless they get prior approval from a judge.

“After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home. After 15 million euro of asset seizures. After an indi(c)tement based on nothing. The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial. I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania,” a post on Andrew Tate's Twitter read after Friday’s ruling.

