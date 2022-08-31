Inflation hits 9.1% in countries using euro currency
Inflation is at the highest levels since record-keeping for the euro began in 1997LONDON:
ADVERTISEMENT
Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency hit another record in August, fuelled by soaring energy prices mainly driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
ADVERTISEMENT
Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 9.1% in August, up from 8.9% in July, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the European Union statistics agency.
Inflation is at the highest levels since record-keeping for the euro began in 1997.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Energy prices surged 38.3%, while food prices rose 10.6%. Prices for goods were up 5% and the cost of services rose 3.8%.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
READ MORE FROM