Infected mother in China gives birth to healthy baby

A 33-year-old Chinese woman infected with coronavirus has given birth to a healthy baby girl with no infection in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, state media reported on Tuesday.
The Chinese woman was in the 37th week of pregnancy when she gave birth via caesarean to a baby weighing 2,730 g.
The infant, whose first nucleic acid test associated with the novel coronavirus was negative, is receiving intensive care.
The woman and the infant have been transferred to the fever ward and neonatal isolation ward, respectively, for follow-up care and treatment. Both of them are currently in a stable condition, Liu Ming, director of the medical administration department of the hospital said.
