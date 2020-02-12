International

Infected mother in China gives birth to healthy baby

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.  

more-in

A 33-year-old Chinese woman infected with coronavirus has given birth to a healthy baby girl with no infection in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, state media reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese woman was in the 37th week of pregnancy when she gave birth via caesarean to a baby weighing 2,730 g.

The infant, whose first nucleic acid test associated with the novel coronavirus was negative, is receiving intensive care.

The woman and the infant have been transferred to the fever ward and neonatal isolation ward, respectively, for follow-up care and treatment. Both of them are currently in a stable condition, Liu Ming, director of the medical administration department of the hospital said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
China
viral diseases
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 1:28:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/infected-mother-in-china-gives-birth-to-healthy-baby/article30796040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY