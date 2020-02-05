International

In China, infant tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth

This photo taken on February 3, 2020 shows medical staff members on their rounds at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak, in China's central Hubei province.

This photo taken on February 3, 2020 shows medical staff members on their rounds at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak, in China's central Hubei province.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

The mother had tested positive for the virus before she gave birth to the baby in China's epidemic-hit Wuhan city

A baby in China's epidemic-hit Wuhan city has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus just 30 hours after being born, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.

Also Read
Under lockdown: An aerial view of deserted roads and bridges in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Analysis: For China’s Xi, biggest challenge yet comes laden with risks

The infant is the youngest person recorded as being infected by the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people since emerging late last year.

CCTV quoted experts as saying it may be a case of “vertical transmission”, referring to infections passed from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or immediately after.

The mother had tested positive for the virus before she gave birth.

The official Xinhua news agency reported Monday that a baby born last week to an infected mother had tested negative.

Also Read
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Coronavirus | Compulsory quarantine for 14 days for all arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China

The disease is believed to have emerged in December in a Wuhan market that sold wild animals, and spread rapidly as people travelled for the Lunar New Year holiday in January.

China's national health commission said on Tuesday that the oldest person diagnosed with the virus is a 90-year-old, and that 80% of reported deaths have been of patients 60 years of age and older.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
public health/community medicine
China
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 6:44:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/infant-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-just-30-hours-after-birth/article30743028.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY