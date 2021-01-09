InternationalJAKARTA 09 January 2021 16:21 IST
Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air loses contact after taking off from Jakarta
Updated: 09 January 2021 16:48 IST
A Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.
Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.
FlightRadar24 data show the plane was a Boeing 737-500 series.
